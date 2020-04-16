Chrissy Teigen's Tips On How To Spend Your Time In The Quarantine That You Must Know About

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic. While being in quarantine, the mother of two has disclosed some tips as to how one should deal with quarantine. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have been homebound with their two kids, Luna, 3 and 22-month-old son Miles.

The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them for entertaining their fans and having some fun. She took to her Instagram account and shared a few tips right from reminiscing old memories to giving gel pedicures. Check out the tips shared by Chrissy Teigen on staying occupied during the quarantine.

Chrissy Teigen’s photos

Spending quality time with family

Chrissy Teigen’s family cuddled up on a couch and posed for a selfie that John Legend captured. While Chrissy Teigen posted the picture with the caption ‘dysfunctional family’, John Legend posted the picture on his social media with the caption ‘board meeting’. Fans of the couple have stated that they loved the picture. While some went on to say that they admire the family, others noticed the couple’s toddler- Miles, giving a strained expression.

Reminisce the old days

Chrissy Teigen on her social media post spoke about three things that she was passionate about previously. However, she revealed that not many people know about her love for those three things. One of those things was that she loved dancing. In the post, she mentioned that she was very passionate about it. A part of the post read, ‘The passion was strong and unhinged, like a honeybee in a small glass wagon. Maybe one day in another life we will meet again.’

Attend the wedding of your kid’s toys

Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram live and broadcasted the wedding of her daughter Luna’s toys- Chloe and Nosh. The wedding that took place in Joh Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s backyard. In the wedding, Chrissy was the chef and she officiated the wedding as well. She baked fudge brownie cakes and attended the wedding of her daughter Luna’s soft toys.

Giving gel manicures

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and mentioned that she was trying her hand at giving gel manicures to her mother. In the post, she mentioned that the final result of her manicures wasn’t so good. In the post, she wrote, ‘Learning how to give gel manicures! I’d do a close up of her nails but IT AINT PRETTY. thank u @tammytaylornails and @kimmiekyees, don’t worry I am def not ever reaching your level.’ [sic]

