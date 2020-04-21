Chrissy Teigen's Memorable Appearances In Music Videos

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most widely known celebrities in Hollywood. She is married to John Legend and has two children, daughter Luna, and son Miles. She has starred in several music videos and television shows. Read on to know more about the times when Teigen was seen in a music video:

Chrissy Teigen's music videos for fans

M.I.L.F. $

M.I.L.F. $ is a song by Fergie for her 2nd studio album titled Double Dutchess, which was released back in 2017. According to the artist, the song is definitely for empowering mothers to have fun. In an interview with Billboard, Fergie stated that being a mother and having a career, taking care of things and having fun at the same time is something women should do. She talked about how society expects women to be and that this should not make them feel trapped. Teigen played a small role in the music video, which also featured Kim Kardashian.

Stereo

Stereo is from John Legend's second album titled Once Again. With its release, the song had garnered 47th position on Billboard charts. It was released in 2009 and it was the first time John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met. It features the couple in a desert. Stereo has a run time of 4.19 minutes and is an R&B song.

Preach by John Legend

Written by Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons, the song is performed by John Legend. It was released in February 2019. It features Chrissy Teigen as John Legend's wife in the video. Talking about the harsh reality of the world, Legend said, "Sometimes we can get so frustrated by the news and what’s going on and there’s this battle going on in ourselves." He raised questions like do we have to become apathetic, or do we have to get engaged in something to get away from these issues? He asked if we are supposed to talk about it or do something about it.

All of Me

All of Me is one of the top-selling video songs by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. All of Me is written by Legend for his wife Chrissy Teigen. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the model had said that she could relate with the songs as Legend talked about a lot of things that have happened between the two in this song.



