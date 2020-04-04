Chrissy Teigen To Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities' Epic Food Fails

Many celebrities are known for their interest in cooking. They too face kitchen related issues that include dangerously undercooked meat and sometimes burnt meals. From Chrissy Teigen to Reese Witherspoon, here are some of the major celebrity food fails:

Celebrity Food Fails

Chrissy Teigen

The Bring the Funny judge may have several best-selling cookbooks, but that does not mean she can't have cooking disasters. When Chrissy Teigen was cooking for Thanksgiving in the year 2018, she burnt a delicious pie. She took the picture to her Instagram page with a very funny anecdote.

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde actor had a very cheesy kitchen disaster in October 2018 where she was trying to cook her special dish- baked Brie. When the Oscar winner went to check if they had been properly cooked, she found a disaster. The cooked cheese which should maintain the circular shape was deflated and leaking over the baking sheets.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer tried to experiment with cookies during the lockdown tenure. The recipe did not go as she planned and her Instagram is proof. She shared the picture of her mishap as all the trees got stuck together on a tray.

Gayle King

The journalist cracked a joke about her culinary skills amid the COVID -19 outbreak. She took to her Instagram page and shared a video that features a broken egg on her kitchen floor. Check out the video right below:

