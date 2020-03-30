Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter's Most Adorable Pictures You Should Not Miss

Chrissy Teigen is quite popular on social media primarily because of the adorable family pictures that she keeps posting. She got married to American singer John Legend in 2013 and since then, the couple’s pictures on social media have always been popular among fans. Her children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens always manage to take away the limelight with their cute smiles.

The model never fails to post goofy pictures of her children from their daily life. Her daughter Luna has managed to take our hearts away with her adorable smile. Take a look at some of the best pictures of Chrissy Teigen's daughter.

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter's best photos

1. Chrissy Teigen posted this picture of her daughter, Luna, with her toy. The little one is seen holding a stuffed sheep. In the next picture, she is also seen trying to feed the sheep some food.

2. Chrissy Teigen posted a series of pictures with her daughter Luna when the two attended an event. She posted several pictures of both her son and daughter having a gala time. In the first picture, Chrissy even puts a hilarious filter on her daughter’s eyes.

3. Chrissy Teigen’s daughter loves her ice-cream and this picture is proof of it. She posted several pictures of her daughter enjoying an entire tub of ice-cream. The little one is also seen posing for the camera as she eats her ice-cream.

4. Chrissy Teigen posted this picture from her outing at the beach with her kids. Both of them, Luna and Miles, look very happy as they soak in all the sun. The three are seen happily posing for the camera.

