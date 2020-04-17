Chrissy Teigen's Special Recipes For Vegans You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen, apart from her stylish looks and unique taste in fashion, is also known for her love for cooking. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram is filled with delicious food recipes, pictures, videos and more. The food connoisseur has aced not just vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes but many vegan dishes as well. Her two popular cookbooks also contain detailed recipes and a variety of dishes to try out. Listed below are some of Chrissy Teigen's special recipes for vegans.

Chrissy Teigen's special recipes for vegans

1) Vegan Couscous with spicy pine nuts

2) Edamame Hummus with Togarashi Pita Chips

3) Green Chickpea Dish (Can use Vegetable stock instead of Chicken stock)

4) Papaya Salad

5) Soy & Sesame Spaghetti (Can use vegan Mayonnaise)

Chrissy Teigen is not a vegetarian but she does have many dishes on her website that are not only vegetarian but great for vegans as well. One of Chrissy's fans even converted her tomato soup into vegan Teigen tomato soup. Chrissy Teigen not only acknowledged the same but approved of the idea as well. While many of her dishes may not be absolutely vegan, one can always use substitutes and convert the dishes into vegan ones. Teigen has also gone from sharing holiday recipes, dessert recipes to full dinner meal plans.

