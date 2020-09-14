Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection, Earns Support From Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian recently faced the ire of social media as fans slammed her new line of SKIMS shapewear. However, the celeb took to social media to defend herself and her new line of shapewear. Pregnant Chrissy Teigen also joined in to support Kim against the backlash online. Here's what this is about.

Kim Kardashian explains the reason behind SKIMS Maternity collection

Kim Kardashian recently launched the new line for her SKIMS shapewear which is particularly for pregnant women. However, the celeb's collection faced the backlash of angry fans who claimed that Kim is trying to pressure pregnant women to hide their natural body during pregnancy. She tried to explain how this is not true through her Instagram story. Kim also said that the shapewear actually helps support the body structure during pregnancy.

In a long Instagram story, Kim Kardashian wrote "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven't been pregnant before" explaining how difficult it is to carry extra weight during pregnancy. She also said that her new collection of shapewear does not "slim" but helps support the expectant mother's body better. Kim also explained that the shapewear gives "comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean".

Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen supports SKIMS Maternity collection

Chrissy Teigen, the famous model who is close friends with Kim Kardashian, also came to the latter's support. She is currently pregnant with her third child and posted a lengthy video talking about the benefits of Kim's new collection of maternity shapewear. Sporting skin-colour shapewear from Kim's line, Chrissy explained how the shapewear is not used to trick people into believing one is not pregnant. Rather it is more about feeling good about oneself, comfortable and body support. She ended the video asserting that if one does not want to wear it, they have the choice not to.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian revealed her new maternity collection for SKIMS shapewear. She posted an image on Instagram with the caption, "Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy". The collection is due to launch on September 16 and will be available in nine colours according to the skin tones. Check out the Instagram post here:

Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram, Chrissy Teigen Instagram

