Chrissy Teigen Calls Bravo's 'RHOC' Season 15 'uncomfortable' & 'mean'; Netizens Agree

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen recently shared her review of the on-going fifteenth season of the popular Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Orange County. Earlier this morning, the beloved wife of songster John Legend went on a Twitter rant about the American TV show and expressed being uncomfortable about the s**t The Real Housewives of Orange County cast say to each other. Although she agreed that RHOC has been entertaining before, Chrissy thinks that the show's latest season has become uncomfortably mean.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Nose Piercing Gone 'wrong', Shares Incident With Fans

Netizens agree with Chrissy Teigen as she calls RHOC 'uncomfortable' and 'mean'

On January 4, 2020, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter review of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County took Twitterati by surprise. For the unversed, the fifteenth season of the American reality TV show premiered on October 14, 2020, and continues to air new episodes every Wednesdays since then. However, the latest season of RHOC has not been successful at entertaining Chrissy Teigen and has rather turned out to be a disappointment for the 35-year-old. Earlier today, Chrissy took to her Twitter handle and shared her opinion about RHOC Season 15.

The Bring the Funny judge expressed her disappointment with the show on the micro-blogging platform as she tweeted writing, "Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now. You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like...grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other (sic)". In no time after she shared her opinion about the Bravo show, netizens were quick to share their take on RHOC as well in the comment section of her tweet.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Ponders Over 'what Could Have Been' Before Her Pregnancy Loss

Check out Chrissy Teigen's tweet below:

Within a couple of minutes from sharing her opinion about RHOC on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen's tweet caught many people's attention as Twitterati flocked to the comment section of the tweet to express their agreement with Chrissy. While one user commented writing, "They need better writers on that show", another wrote, "OC is by far the worst of the franchises".

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Slams Back At 'angry' Troll Who Called Her 'classless' On Twitter

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

This cast has made it completely uninteresting and unwatchable. We stan Gina though. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 4, 2021

Reality TV contributes nothing positive to society and I would go as far as to say it's contributed to it's decline the last several years. Just my opinion but I don't see the value. It's fake people making real money off of others. — TG (@TGSOFL) January 4, 2021

There are some deeply troubled people on the show; many seem to need various forms of therapy. 2 of them, in particular. Just no fun to watch. Feels wrong. — bdotshiny (@bdotshiny) January 4, 2021

Yeah, I quit RHOC when I saw the previews for this season. I can’t take any more Kelly or Shannon. — Courtney Brunelle Kim (@CB1231) January 4, 2021

I watched that show since about the second season and stopped for good after the first show this season. This is just a bunch of mean girls 20 years after high school. — Julie Fields (@JulieDetroit) January 4, 2021

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Mother Pepper Teigen To Release Her First Cook Book Soon; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.