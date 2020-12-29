Chrissy Teigen's Nose Piercing Gone 'wrong', Shares Incident With Fans

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter and spoke about her most recent piercing. After piercing her ears, the model finally decided to pierce her nose. However, it didn't really go like the model planned it would. Chrissy Teigen shared the whole incident with her fans on Twitter. She also posted a photo of her nose piercing with this tweet. See what went wrong in Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing attempt.

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter story about her nose piercing

After contemplating about getting a nose piercing for almost the whole year, Chrissy Teigen finally decided to get her nose pierced. The actor and model took to her Twitter and shared with her fans that right after she finally got her nose pierced on December 29, it fell out of her nose immediately. She also added that the hole in her nose healed the moment the piercing fell out of her nose.

The actor claimed that apparently, the person who pierced her nose did it wrong and that is why the nose piercing fell out as soon as she left. Chrissy Teigen laughed at this incident and attached a photo of herself with the nose piercing. The photo also reveals all the ear piercings that the model got earlier this year with studded diamonds. See her post here.

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

Right after this tweet, Chrissy Teigen wrote a funny comment about this incident. Chrissy Teigen replied to herself by comparing this incident to one of Seinfeld's jokes. She wrote, "Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong". She replied to the same comment later and by stating, "It's impossible to go wrong".

Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter in July to ask her fans for their opinion on whether she should get a nose piercing or not. The actor asked if, “Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose? You don’t have to tell me I’m not old! I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying. Please be honest lol”. She eventually decided against the nose piercing. Teigen told her fans “Ok all done! No nose :( Maybe in another life.”. She shared a video showing off her new ear piercings.

IMAGE CREDITS: @chrissyteigen IG

