Chrissy Teigen Ponders Over 'what Could Have Been' Before Her Pregnancy Loss

Chriss Teigen can be observed to be in a state of wonder in an image that the supermodel shared recently. With the image, while posing with her post-pregnancy-loss physique, the 35-year-old supermodel talked about how her current physical state is reminding her of what could an alternate version of her reality could look like and has no idea why she still has the baby bump that once housed her unborn infant son, Jack. In the post, it can be seen that she thinks of this constant reminder as frustrating. That image can be found below.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid 'moment' With Daughter, Says 'it's Important To Them'

Chrissy Teigen shares post-pregnancy body:

Also Read: After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss, People Rally To Banish The Word 'miscarriage'

In the above image, one can see that she is expressing her happiness about the places her pregnancies have taken her mentally & physically. Simultaneously, Teigen could be seen communicating that the bump reminds her what could have been. Amongst the many emotions that the model has used the image to express, there's also one of gratitude for the fact that she now has two children who are turning into adults. On the other hand, it is evident that Teigen is expressing her sorrows over the fact that she may never become pregnant again.

About Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss:

Earlier this year, the supermodel lost her third child in an unfortunate and unexpected turn of events. Shortly after which, she made the news public through an Instagram post in which she briefly touched upon her feelings and that of her husband, John Legend after the loss. In one of Chrissy Teigen's photos that can be found below, one can see that amongst the many things that Tigen had to share, she even revealed that Teigen had named their yet-to-be-born child "Jack", which was a first for the Teigen-Legend family.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Mother Pepper Teigen To Release Her First Cook Book Soon; Details Here

Shortly after the news about Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage went viral, fellow celebrities and fans took to Twitter in order to appeal for the banishment of the word "miscarriage" altogether. Twitterati appealed for such a move since the word comes with a negative connotation and implies that it is the mother's fault for losing the child. Some of those tweets can be found below:

I am going to use the term ‘pregnancy loss’ going forward as I personally feel the word ‘miscarriage’ contributes to the lack of empathy and compassion around the issue and implies some kind of failure on the part of the person expecting https://t.co/nmbayLunuk — Anne-Marie Tomchak (@AMTomchak) October 1, 2020

One of the hardest things I found about miscarriage is you're not supposed to talk about it because it's so common. You mustn't embarrass other people with your "failure" but also, because it's such a secret for so many, you're meant to pretend it's no big deal. — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) October 1, 2020

I’ve had 2 miscarriages.



We shared our 1st publicly, because we were deeply hurting and we didn’t want to hide our grief.



We didn’t share our 2nd publicly for a long time. We didn’t want to grieve and handle the criticisms of how we were grieving. Both together were too much. — Gretchen Ronnevik (@garonnevik) October 1, 2020

I’ve just seen the term “pregnancy loss” for the first time. I prefer it to “miscarriage”. It feels like it blames you less. “miscarried” is such an awful description. It sounds like an indictment. It’s like you’ve done something wrong. — Shezi (@Shezi_one) October 1, 2020

I hate the word miscarriage anyway, it suggests some fault on the part of the mother, but it is definitely not the correct word to use in relation to Chrissy Teigen today. I've already seen it in a few articles this morning. — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) October 1, 2020

Also Read: John Legend Expresses His Gratitude For Chrissy Teigen And His Children On Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.