Chrissy Teigen Reveals There Is A Secret Airport Terminal For Celebs To Travel Unnoticed?

Chrissy Teigen is in the news for her social media presence again. The model recently replied to a fan asking her if celebrities have to deal with the same long lines and delays while travelling like everyone else. Here's what the star had to say-

Celebs Have Their Own Secret Airport Terminal?

‘How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time?’ one of the Twitter users asked the star. Here is the tweet:

How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time? — Mike (@OhhMikee) December 9, 2019

Chrissy Teigen, who is married to John Legend, shared everything about the A-list stars’ underground terminal at the airport. She explained how the showbiz world's great and good go undetected by the LAX crowds. She said, "There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for.

They do the same protection privately and take you to the plane in a car, Chrissy Teigen penned the statement “I know I know” after the big revelation. The American model spoke about this after a twitter user asked her about the reality of celebrities flying on aircraft. Here is her tweet:

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Apparently, instead of waiting on long safety lines or searching the airport for their gates, members of the VIP service "spend their pre-flight time in completely private suites, each with its own bathroom, its own food-service pantry, a two-person daybed and a view of the aircraft landing and take-off on the runway. And they are driven directly to their plane. The only thing is not clear that which airport specifically was Teigen referring to.

