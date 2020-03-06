Chrissy Teigen Thinks Her House Is Haunted, Says She Gets Nightmares

American model Chrissy Teigen reportedly revealed that she suspects her house to be haunted as she repeatedly suffers from night terrors. Teigen on March 5 took to Twitter to reveal that she had been having the same nightmare for months adding that every time she goes to sleep she “falls right back into the same nightmare”.

Read: Chrissy Teigen's Most Memorable Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

'I have some kind of ghost'

I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight pic.twitter.com/QUaYLtB65D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2020

Teigen, later also took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers about her horrifying nightmares. She said, “I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares." "I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare," she added. Though she did not reveal what her nightmares were, she added that they were definitely ruining her life and made her sleep in a different room.

Read: Top TV Shows Starring Chrissy Teigen And John Legend You Must Check Out

Read: Times When Chrissy Teigen Appeared In John Legend's Music Videos

Underwent plastic surgery recently

Meanwhile, in her cover story for a leading magazine, Chrissy recently revealed that she got plastic surgery done and shared that she had her breasts implanted when she was 20. She added that it was more for a swimsuit thing as she thought if she would be posing on her back, she wants them to be perky. She further stated that she wants them out now. She also added that if she could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.

Read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals That She Has Breast Implants, Says She Wants Them Out

Read: Chrissy Teigen's Most Memorable Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.