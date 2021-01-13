Chrissy Teigen Gets Husband John Legend's Song Name Tattooed On Her Spine, Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen is very fond of getting inked and recently she added another tattoo to her collection. The tattoo artist Winter Stone shared a picture of Chrissy's back tattoo. She also shared a video of herself getting the words "Ooooh Laaaa" on her spine. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's tattoo here.

Chrissy Teigen gets John Legend's song inked on her spine

Ooh Laa is a song of Chrissy Teigen's husband John Legend from the 2020 album Bigger Love. Her fans loved her tattoo and said that it was very sweet of her to get his song tattooed on her back. Jasmine Sanders said that she loved John Legend's song Ooh Laa. They commented with heart and fire emojis on her post. Here's the post and the comments on Chrissy Teigen's tattoo video.

Tattoo artist Winter Stone took his Instagram to share a picture of her tattoo. Chrissy is flaunting her tattoo in the black and white picture as she held her hair on the top. He wrote that he is blessed to get an opportunity to get her inked. He wrote, "What a blessing to honour Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally, she should have it tattooed on her right?!!!" Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's tattoo shared by the artist.

Before this tattoo, Chrissy got Jack inked on her tattoo alongside the names of her children Luna and Miles, and John. John also got the names of his family members inked in 2020. She also has the birthdates of her family members on her arm. She even recently got her nose pierced and shared the video on her Instagram. She wrote, "Second's the charm!" In the video, she said that she did it as she flaunts it. Take a look at the video of her new nose ring here:

