Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities on the food scene at the moment. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen then went on to release her culinary book and currently focuses on her website that is filled with recipes from her experiments in the kitchen. Chrissy Teigen is quite popular on social media as well. She is known for her quirky captions and pictures that fans love. Take a look at these adorable pictures of a younger Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen’s old pictures

Chrissy Teigen reminisces her high school days with this throwback picture. In the picture, one can spot Chrissy dressed in her cheerleader uniform and she looked elegant even back then with the pigtails. Chrissy Teigen also explained in the caption how she formed the team and got the girls together. She even remembered her cheers, “Go fight win baby. Go fight win”.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, share an unbreakable bond. She is also Chrissy’s companion in the kitchen. The model shared a picture of her younger self posing alongside her mother with an adorable smile across her face. The mother-daughter duo looked too cute in the picture with Chrissy Teigen showing off her curly tresses.

The model is known for her jokes and witty comments on social media. Chrissy Teigen shared this picture of herself with the words, “It’s not easy being cute” written across her white t-shirt. She then went on to caption the picture as “it isn’t”. Chrissy Teigen looks like she is no mood to click her pictures but she is still flaunting her adorable smile in the photo.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Children Are Her Company In The Kitchen, These Pics Are Proof

This picture that Chrissy Teigen shared on her social media was almost like a shock to all her fans. She looks too thin in this picture as she dons a white skirt with a top paired with sneakers. Chrissy Teigen is then seen holding on a near-by tree as she poses happily for the photo.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.