Chrissy Teigen's Tweets On Life In Quarantine Are Unmissable; Check Them Out

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities and her social media game is also quite strong. She never fails to make her fans laugh with her witty captions and photos featuring her kids. However, the model is currently under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak and has been explaining on Twitter what her day looks like. Read on to know more about Chrissy Teigen's tweets on life amid quarantine:

Chrissy Teigen’s tweets about life in quarantine

1. Chrissy Teigen talks about her wardrobe

You thought leggings as pants were bad...allow me to introduce you to my indoor attire of spanx as leggings — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

2. Her daily schedule is no different than ours

alright nap time is over, time for second lunch — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 21, 2020

3. Chrissy Teigen also joked about how people are fretting over the internet

does anyone know if we will get through this together or not? or if these times are certain or uncertain? no one letting me know — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2020

4. Here’s to most of us who have missed our salon appointments amid quarantine

really glad that one month ago, I chose a neutral nail — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2020

5. When Chrissy Teigen called out to paparazzi for being out of work and for not being able to criticise her

u know who is suffering right now. the paparazzi. ain’t got no one to shoot. some outside my house right now. waiting waiting for a walk that will never happen. a nipple that will never fall out. I think...I think I will give them a nipple — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2020

6. Chrissy Teigen before making some drastic choices

oh no i want bangs again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

