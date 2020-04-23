Chrissy Teigen Is A Water Baby And These Insta Pics Of Her Are Proof

Chrissy Teigen is considered as one of the most well-known faces in America. She is a multi-facet personality, who is a model, TV personality, entrepreneur, actor, and author. Chrissy is known for her charming personality, wit, and alluring beauty. She is married to International music sensation and is a doting mother in real-life.

Chrissy Teigen is an Instagram star and enjoys a massive fanbase of over 29.2 million followers on Instagram alone. While going through Teigen's Insta feed we can't fail to notice her lover for the water. Be it spending some family time in the pool, glamorous photoshoots, or taking a walk near the beachside with her pet dog, Chrissy Teigen's obsession with water is truly evident from these pics-

Chrissy Teigen's natural element is water and these pics on her Insta are proof

In this Chrissy Teigen's Instagram pic, the American model can be seen enjoying her pool time with daughter Luna John Legend. She cannot take her eyes off her daughter Luna, who seems to have a fun-time in the pool.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are considered amongst America's favourite and much-talked-about couples. In this Chrissy's pool picture with husband John Legend, and kids, the family looks super happy, as they enjoy each other's company during a swim sesh.

Chrissy T always takes out time from her busy schedule for a quick swim. In this video, the Lip Sync Battle host looks strikingly amused of how well she can ride a shark-shaped water float.

American supermodel looks super relaxed in this picture. This is one of Chrissy's photoshoot pics, and the Hotel Transylvania 3 actor looks truly amazing with her friends enjoying a float ride into the ocean.

All Pictures Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

