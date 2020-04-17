Nick Jonas, The NEWEST Coach Of 'The Voice' 2020, Shares Some Fun BTS Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas has had a tremendous 2019, and 2020 is nowhere lagging. Nick stunned everyone when he broke the news of stepping into the coaches' chair of the 18th season of popular American singing reality show The Voice. His fans couldn't stop gushing over his debut on NBC's The Voice, which is a singing battle show. In fact, Nick's grand entry in The Voice was nothing short of a celebration.

Nick Jonas will be competing against The Voice other panellists Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. With several episodes already shot, like that of blinds and The Voice infamous knockouts, the reality show is pacing up on the TRP charts.

Nick Jonas's BTS photos from the sets of The Voice

Talking about Nick Jonas as a coach on the reality show, let's take a look at some BTS photos and videos from the sets of The Voice. In these Nick Jonan's photos, one can see the Jumanji actor having a fun time on the sets-

In this BTS video, we can see the four coaches of The Voice 2020, discussing how they are feeling about knockouts. Nick Jonas also talks about how he's not a fan of the knockout rounds, but yet he will give his best to pick his favourite contestant on the show.

In this BTS video, N Jonas can be seen rehearsing with his 'The Voice Coaches Family' his chartbuster track Jealous which all them performed on stage. Not only he talks about how special the track is to him, but also the fact that his fellow coach John Legend was a huge inspiration behind Jealous's melody.

Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

