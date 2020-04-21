Chrissy Teigen's Monochrome Pictures That Should Not Be Missed, Take A Look

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen, the celebrated model and TV personality is obsessed with monochrome pictures. Take a moment and see a compilation of her best monochrome pics.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teiegn

A well-known face in America, Chrissy Teigen is a celebrated TV personality, author and model. She climbed the ladder of popularity with her modelling and hosting stints. Married to famous artist John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is a true-blue fashionista, and her impeccable taste in fashion is widely adorable on a global scale.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Be it her witty tweets, unpredictable posts, or love for monochrome, whatever Chrissy does, becomes a trend. Talking about Chrissy Teigen's love for monochrome, well the Lip Sync battle host seems to be obsessed with monochrome pics. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram account is filled with her alluring monochrome pics, which shouldn't be missed. Let's take a look. 

Chrissy Teigen's Unmissable Monochrome Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In this Chrissy Teigen's Instagram, the Cravings: Hungry for More authors looks dreamy. Her outlandish headgear makes this monochrome truly regal. Not to miss Chrissy's adorable pose.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Who else can look absolutely breathtaking in a monochrome picture, than Chrissy Teigen? The Hotel Transylvania 3's crystal certainly draws our attention in this monochrome photo of her. Her alluring beauty and checked ensemble leave one awestruck. 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

A highly stunning Chrissy Teigen's Instagram monochrome picture. The gorgeous model's piercing pose is something to look out for in this Chrissy Teigen photo. Her messy hair flowing in the air, sharp makeup is accentuating Chrissy's overall look in this monochrome pic. 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

C. Teigen does all the magic with her eyes in this monochrome still. Her sparkling eyes gives you real chills. 

All Pictures Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
