John Legend Shares Adorable Picture From 'board Meeting' With His Family

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend took to his Instagram account and stated that he is having a board meeting while being in lockdown. John Legend's family cuddled up on a couch and posed for a selfie that John captured. While John posted the picture on his social media with the caption ‘board meeting’, his wife Chrissy Teigen posted the same picture with the caption ‘dysfunctional family’. Check out the family portrait here.

John Legend's Instagram

Fans of the couple have stated that they loved the picture. While some went on to say that they admire the family, others noticed the couple’s toddler- Miles, giving a strained expression. One Instagram user noted that ‘Miles clearly objects to the family decision’. Netizens have asked John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family to stay safe and healthy during the difficult times.

John Legend’s family has been quarantining together after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. The family have been homebound, however, that hasn’t stopped them for entertaining their fans and having some fun. Most recently, Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram live and broadcasted the wedding of her daughter Luna’s toys- Chloe and Nosh.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna marries her soft toys in a lavish ceremony. (Part 1) #Quarantinewedding pic.twitter.com/pUZQ4ITeQG — Posting IG stories (@IgPosting) March 30, 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had an eventful weekend during the lockdown as they attended a wedding that took place right in their backyard. In the wedding, Chrissy was the chef and she officiated the wedding as well. She baked fudge brownie cakes and attended the wedding of her daughter Luna’s soft toys. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Miles attended the wedding.

In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the All of Me singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two kids - a daughter and a son - together. He stated that he and his wife- Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children, Luna, 3 and 22 months old son Miles.

