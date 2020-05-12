Chrissy Teigen Is Taking A Break From Social Media, Here's Why

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from social media. Recently, Chrissy Teigen was in the news after the Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over author Alison Roman took a dig at her business model in the food world. After her comments, some people even took a stand for the globally popul. But she was affected by all this and went on to make her Twitter account private.

It all began when recently, in an interview with a leading daily, cookbook author Alison Roman made comments on Chrissy Teigen's way of running her empire. Talking about Chrissy Teigen, Alison Roman mentioned that what Chrissy did seemed crazy to her. She said Chrissy had a successful cookbook, and now Chrissy has an Instagram page with over a million followers where the people are running a content farm for her. Further, Alison Roman even said that it is not something that she ever wanted to do.

Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that she has decided to take a little break. In one of her tweets, Chrissy Teigen wrote "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break". Chrissy further wrote, "This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails".

Here is a look at Chrissy Teigen's tweets

Chrissy Teigen reacted to Alison Roman's comments by saying that it was a huge bummer and the comments hit her hard. Chrissy Teigen also mentioned that she has made Alison's recipes for years, Chrissy said that she also bought Alison's cookbooks, even supported her on social media and even praised her in interviews. Later Alison Roman took to her Twitter account to apologize to Chrissy Teigen.

Here is a look at Alison Roman's Tweets

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

