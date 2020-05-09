Sonam Reacts To Chrissy-Alison Feud, Says Women Taking Down Women Is 'worst Betrayal'

The feud between authors-entertainment personalities Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman became a talking point on Friday. As the former expressed surprise over the Nothing Fancy author’s critical statements, Sonam K Ahuja too did not take too kindly too Roman’s comments and came out in support of Chrissy Teigen. The actor stated that women taking down women was the ‘worst form of betrayal.’

Alison in a recent interview with a publication had stated that Chrissy’s actions after the success of her cookbook, like ‘people running a content farm’ on her million followers-driven Instagram handle left Alison ‘horrified.’ She added that it was not something she aspires to do. Alison added that such actions did not matter because eventually Chrissy was laughing by making lots of money.

Chrissy responded that the comment came as a ‘bummer’. Chrissy added that she had bought Alison’s cookbooks and made her recipes, supported her on social media and praised her in interviews and was even gearing up to executive produce her show.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Reacting to Chrissy’s tweet, Sonam stated that ‘those women’ taking down other women were the ‘worst.’ She termed Chrissy as ‘awesome’ and said that anyone who made it on their own is ‘awesome.’

When women take women down it’s the worst kind of betrayal. And those women are the worst. Chrissy teigen is awesome. And anyone trying to make something of their own is awesome. https://t.co/V7a0UcKG84 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonam made headlines for her posts on her second wedding anniversary. Be it her loved-up messages for Anand Ahuja, or wishes from celebrities and family members, it was a fun-filled way to mark the anniversary. The Saawariya star is currently quarantining with her husband at his home in Delhi.

