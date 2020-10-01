Chrissy Teigen Pens Heartbreaking Note On Miscarriage; Says 'We Will Cry Our Eyes Out'

Famous cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who was expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend, recently revealed that she has had a miscarriage. Chrissy penned a lengthy note on Instagram while revealing the unfortunate news. Apart from penning the disheartening news, Chrissy shared pictures of the couple in the hospital who were seen teary-eyed as Chrissy was kept under the observation.

While penning the note, the author wrote that the couple was shocked and in the kind of deep pain that only they can hear and the kind of pain they have never witnessed before. She informed that they were never able to stop the bleeding and give their baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. Chrissy revealed that she and John never name their babies before they are born. However, they had already begun calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy Jack. She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

Adding, she apologized to her baby whom she lost in the battle of giving birth, and wrote that the first few moments of his life were met with so many complications, that they couldn’t give him the home he needed to survive. She wrote that no matter what, the couple will always love him. Chrissy then thanked all the people, her fans, and followers who have been sending the couple positive energy, thoughts, and prayers. She wrote that they are grateful for the life God has given all and for her two beautiful kids Luna and Miles, At last, she wrote, “But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

In one o the pictures, Chrissy can be seen sitting on the hospital bed while joining her hand and crying with deep pain. In the other pictures, the couple who are each other’s strength can be seen holding their hands while Chrissy is kept under observation in the hospital. After penning her thoughts, Chrissy recently shared an update on Twitter and wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

