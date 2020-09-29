Chrissy Teigen Tells Her Fans Not To Worry As Her Baby Is Fine; See Picture

Chrissy Teigen shared an update with fans about her pregnancy right from her hospital bed. The author reassured her fans that her baby is completely fine and growing stronger. After being admitted on Sunday, the cookbook author took to Instagram to share an update of her pregnancy with her fans. Take a look at the picture.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy update

Chrissy Teigen had been updating her fans with details regarding her pregnancy right from the beginning. On Sunday, the 34-year-old was admitted in the hospital due to excessive bleeding. She recently posted a series of stories on her Instagram handle informing her fans and followers about the baby’s health. She also explained the process of blood transfusion that needed to be done. Take a look at the picture.

Screenshot of Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s health along with her baby boy’s health is completely fine. In the video, the author explained how her bleeding issues had been occurring for a little less than a month. She also spoke about how the blood transfusion takes place. She stated that blood transfusion sounds more dramatic than it is. She explained that it’s like an IV, but with someone else’s blood instead of a fluid.

In her Instagram story, Chrissy told her fans that her baby is so healthy and is growing stronger than her other children that included her four-year-old daughter Luna and her two-year-old son Miles. She also added that her unborn baby is so different than how her other children were. She concluded by saying that he’s so strong and she’s excited for him because he is so wonderful. She can’t wait for him.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were one of the most talked-about couples of the Hollywood Industry. Their fairytale romance began after the duo tied the knot on 14 September 2013, in Como, Italy. To add to their love story, the duo are parents to two adorable children Luna and Miles, and are now expecting their third child together.

Chrissy Teigen is quite active on social media as she keeps updating her fans about her pregnancy journey. She recently made headlines after she revealed her hospital room’s phone number on Instagram. The author later clarified in a tweet that she accidentally posted the phone number and had to be shifted to another room.

