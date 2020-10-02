Last Updated:

After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss, People Rally To Banish The Word 'miscarriage'

After Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss, fans ask to banish the word 'miscarriage'. Many people were seen stating that the word 'miscarriage' lacks empathy.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy

On October 1st, model & cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen who was pregnant with her third child with singer John Legend shared the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss. Her message started a way of conversation on social media about miscarriages. However many people were seen asking others to completely banish using the word miscarriage, as it lacks empathy and discourages people to talk about it, making them feel that it's their fault somehow.

Many people shared their own experiences about the stigma that surrounds pregnancy loss and how it is not considered good to talk about it. Take a look at the tweets and what people are saying about Chrissy and John sharing their heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss. 

People tweeting to banish the word 'miscarriage' as it lacks empathy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have two children - Luna and Miles. She had recently confirmed that she would be having a third child when she uploaded a small video on her Instagram story confirming the news around August 14. Chrissy Teigen is very open about her life on social media and keeps updating her fans about her life.

After suffering a pregnancy loss, many people shared their wishes and all the positivity to the couple, while some also pointed out the fact that miscarriage should be called pregnancy loss from now on. 

 

 

 

 

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen penned a heartfelt note through her social media handle. The author wrote that the couple was shocked and in the kind of deep pain that they have never witnessed before. She informed that the doctors were not able to stop the baby's bleeding and give them the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. Chrissy revealed that she and John never name their babies before they are born.

However, they had already begun calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy Jack. She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you." Chrissy then thanked all her fans and followers who have been sending the couple positive energy, thoughts, and prayers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

