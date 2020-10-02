After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss, People Rally To Banish The Word 'miscarriage'

On October 1st, model & cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen who was pregnant with her third child with singer John Legend shared the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss. Her message started a way of conversation on social media about miscarriages. However many people were seen asking others to completely banish using the word miscarriage, as it lacks empathy and discourages people to talk about it, making them feel that it's their fault somehow.

Many people shared their own experiences about the stigma that surrounds pregnancy loss and how it is not considered good to talk about it. Take a look at the tweets and what people are saying about Chrissy and John sharing their heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss.

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Shares A BTS Video Of John Legend's 'Wild', Watch

People tweeting to banish the word 'miscarriage' as it lacks empathy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have two children - Luna and Miles. She had recently confirmed that she would be having a third child when she uploaded a small video on her Instagram story confirming the news around August 14. Chrissy Teigen is very open about her life on social media and keeps updating her fans about her life.

After suffering a pregnancy loss, many people shared their wishes and all the positivity to the couple, while some also pointed out the fact that miscarriage should be called pregnancy loss from now on.

I am going to use the term ‘pregnancy loss’ going forward as I personally feel the word ‘miscarriage’ contributes to the lack of empathy and compassion around the issue and implies some kind of failure on the part of the person expecting https://t.co/nmbayLunuk — Anne-Marie Tomchak (@AMTomchak) October 1, 2020

One of the hardest things I found about miscarriage is you're not supposed to talk about it because it's so common. You mustn't embarrass other people with your "failure" but also, because it's such a secret for so many, you're meant to pretend it's no big deal. — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) October 1, 2020

I’ve had 2 miscarriages.



We shared our 1st publicly, because we were deeply hurting and we didn’t want to hide our grief.



We didn’t share our 2nd publicly for a long time. We didn’t want to grieve and handle the criticisms of how we were grieving. Both together were too much. — Gretchen Ronnevik (@garonnevik) October 1, 2020

I think this is why miscarriage is so hard to talk about and get over, cause you blame yourself for having carried carelessly. I prefer pregnancy loss too. — T. (@Tselanky) October 1, 2020

Can we please create a new, gentler word to describe pregnancy loss? The term "miscarriage" is such a misnomer, and the phrase "loses her baby" is even worse. — Lesley Messer (@lesleymesser) October 1, 2020

I hate the word miscarriage anyway, it suggests some fault on the part of the mother, but it is definitely not the correct word to use in relation to Chrissy Teigen today. I've already seen it in a few articles this morning. — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) October 1, 2020

Totally agree. I also think the word 'miscarriage' understates the enormous loss people suffer. It's a death in the family. My heart goes out to them. — 👻 (@suedepyjamas) October 1, 2020

The devastation @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend must be feeling is beyond comprehension and the reaction of so many is still, STILL, to criticise. Let the woman communicate and heal how she needs to. The very word “miscarriage” already places the blame on Chrissy... — Kerrie McCabe (@kerriemccabe) October 1, 2020

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Asks Her Fans About Unusual Pregnancy Symptoms And Shares One Of Her Own

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen penned a heartfelt note through her social media handle. The author wrote that the couple was shocked and in the kind of deep pain that they have never witnessed before. She informed that the doctors were not able to stop the baby's bleeding and give them the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. Chrissy revealed that she and John never name their babies before they are born.

However, they had already begun calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy Jack. She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you." Chrissy then thanked all her fans and followers who have been sending the couple positive energy, thoughts, and prayers.

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Says Her Surgery Went Perfectly, Reveals Funny Note Written By Her Daughter

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Pens Heartbreaking Note On Miscarriage; Says 'We Will Cry Our Eyes Out'

Promo Image courtesy: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.