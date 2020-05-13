Chrissy Teigen's New Show Chrissy's Court Is All About Justice; Details Inside

Chrissy’s Court is an American comedy court-based show starring TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen. The show will be aired on Quibi and is almost like a session. It will be delight to watch Chrissy Teigen using her trademark snark as she presides over judicial proceedings. Here’s everything you need to know about Chrissy’s Court.

Quibi is just like any other streaming platform and is available on monthly subscription basis. The app launched on April 6 and includes 50 shows which also includes Chrissy’s Court. The app plans to launch around 175 shows in it’s first year itself. Also, the app is specifically designed for your phone.

I am looking at rough cuts of “Chrissy’s Court” and it is somehow better than I could have ever, ever imagined. @quibi don’t be mad at me!! pic.twitter.com/gM0Hhp5bVU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

In November last year, Chrissy Teigen shared a teaser of her series on Twitter. In the clip, the TV star is seen confronting a man named Fred and is seen questioning his faithfulness in his relationship. Along with the picture, Chrissy Teigen wrote that she has been looking at the rough cuts of Chrissy’s Court and it was better than she imagined.

The show will technically focus on regular non-scripted people with real-life problems. Chrissy Teigen on the other hand will be looking into real legally binding decisions. Moreover, the makers assure Chrissy Teigen is not less than a real-life judge.

If you happen to follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, you would come to know that her mother is amazing and she will look maintain order in the courtroom. To top it all, Chrissy Teigen’s husband John Legend too retweeted Quibi’s tweet and said that his wife was meant to do the show. The show Chrissy's Court is currently streaming live on the app and you can watch it anytime.

Chrissy was born to do this show https://t.co/CuugNe6xjk — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 25, 2020

