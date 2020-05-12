Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen's Relatable Quotes & Memes On 'Cravings By Chrissy Teigen' Page

Chrissy Teigen is known for her sense of humour. Here are some of the wittiest and relatable quotes & memes on her 'Cravings by Chrissy Teigen' page.

Written By
Vageesha Taluja
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is one of the coolest celebrities on social media. She knows how to keep her audience entertained on Instagram and Twitter with her quirky posts and quotes. Rather than filling her Instagram account with promotional posts, Chrissy Teigen sweeps everyone with her sense of humour. Moreover, her epic one-liners and classic jokes do most of the job. We have compiled some of the funniest posts from her page Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. Take a look.

1. For those who do not like spicy food

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

2. Makeup tutorial featuring a potato

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

3. Chrissy Teigen’s weapons

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

4. What does the recipe say vs what does Chrissy Teigen do

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen also shares relatable posts. Those are the ones that prove everyone thinks similarly. Take a look at her hilarious and epic posts.

5. My heart wants snacks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

6. Pizza over spinach

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

7. Two minutes of silence for another batch of rotten bananas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

8. Chrissy Teigen’s daily weight loss motivation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Only Her Body Was There In 'The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Also read: Alison Roman Indulges In A Feud With Chrissy Teigen, Says 'horrified' By Her Career

9. Adventurous ride

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

Also read: As Chrissy Teigen Take A Break From Social Media, Here Are Her Funniest Tweets To Enjoy

Also read: Alison Roman Pens Apology Letter For 'flippant' Remarks About Chrissy Teigen, Maria Kondo

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all