Chrissy Teigen's Relatable Quotes & Memes On 'Cravings By Chrissy Teigen' Page

Chrissy Teigen is one of the coolest celebrities on social media. She knows how to keep her audience entertained on Instagram and Twitter with her quirky posts and quotes. Rather than filling her Instagram account with promotional posts, Chrissy Teigen sweeps everyone with her sense of humour. Moreover, her epic one-liners and classic jokes do most of the job. We have compiled some of the funniest posts from her page Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. Take a look.

1. For those who do not like spicy food

2. Makeup tutorial featuring a potato

3. Chrissy Teigen’s weapons

4. What does the recipe say vs what does Chrissy Teigen do

Chrissy Teigen also shares relatable posts. Those are the ones that prove everyone thinks similarly. Take a look at her hilarious and epic posts.

5. My heart wants snacks

6. Pizza over spinach

7. Two minutes of silence for another batch of rotten bananas

8. Chrissy Teigen’s daily weight loss motivation

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Only Her Body Was There In 'The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Also read: Alison Roman Indulges In A Feud With Chrissy Teigen, Says 'horrified' By Her Career

9. Adventurous ride

Also read: As Chrissy Teigen Take A Break From Social Media, Here Are Her Funniest Tweets To Enjoy

Also read: Alison Roman Pens Apology Letter For 'flippant' Remarks About Chrissy Teigen, Maria Kondo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.