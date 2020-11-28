John Legend Expresses His Gratitude For Chrissy Teigen And His Children On Thanksgiving

American musician John Legend has expressed his gratitude for the presence of his wife, Chrissy Teigen and their two children through his latest Instagram post, in his life. The picture that can be seen below also features their two children, namely Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stevens. The three could be seen sitting at the staircase at the Legend’s residence. It can also be observed that the three are all smiling for the picture.

American model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in the year 2013. They met on the set of John Legend’s music video, Stereo back in 2007. As per an article in Time magazine, Teigen shares that, at the time of their first meet, they spent approximately half a day together. As per the article, Teigen was unable to say goodbye to the musician after their encounter that day. Legend would soon go for a tour and would reconnect with Teigen months later when they would officially get together.

During a Lake Como trip years later, Teigen, as per the article, decided that Legend was, in fact, the person that she wanted to marry. Lake Como would end up becoming the destination of their wedding and also the filming location of Legend’s music video, “All Of Me”. The couple, which is known as one of the most influential ones in the American Entertainment industry at the moment, have two children together; A girl named Luna and a boy named Miles. Luna, as of this writing, is four years old, while Miles is two. The couple tragically lost their third child in October this year.

Thanksgiving 2020 is being celebrated in a very different way this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. One such example is the iconic Macy’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade. It was apparent that all of the social distancing norms were being followed and the distance of the route traveled by the parade was remarkably shorter. The entire event was televised and live-streamed so that everyone can view the same from the comfort of their homes. The Parade saw the cast of the Broadway show 'Hamilton' and Dolly Parton performing from Remote locations.

