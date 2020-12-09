Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid 'moment' With Daughter, Says 'it's Important To Them'

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a heartfelt note on social media dedicated to her daughter Luna Simone Stephens. The model took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with Luna. As seen in the caption, Chrissy Teigen wrote, "Give them a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s important to them". Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post dedicated to her daughter Luna.

Chrissy shares her precious moments with daughter Luna

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a candid picture of her and Luna. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting on their kitchen floor. Chrissy Teigen is seen in an off-white coloured dress that has a floral print design. She also sported a pair of long black boots. On the other hand, the little Teigen looks adorable as she matches her outfit with her mother.

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Chrissy Teigen also opened up about spending quality time and moments with her daughter. She said, "I have gotten very good at is knowing every single moment they want you to pause and pay attention to them". She further added, "It’s just a moment, but it’s their moment".

Chrissy Teigen's note for Luna

one thing I have gotten very good at is knowing every single moment they want you to pause and pay attention to them is very important to them so you just gotta make it a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s THEIR MOMENT, you know? Give them a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s important to them. Right? I dunno. You get it.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Chrissy Teigen commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Everything we HAVE to do, is something we GET to do. Every moment is important when we are grateful", while another added, "And these moments are priceless". Another fan comment read as "Man this is true in life. Ppl just wanna feel seen ya know, kids and adults. This is such a sweet post. Cheers". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Chrissy Teigen Instagram Comment Section

