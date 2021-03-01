Golden Globes' Zoom Award Ceremony Sees Tina Fey In New York, Amy Poehler In California

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Zoom, with nominees from all over the world. At the start of the show, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual setup and distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler's hair through their screens. The Golden Globes virtual, bi-coastal ceremony night on Sunday attracted nominees from all over the world, including from Leslie Odom Jr's front porch in Los Angeles, not far from the action in Beverly Hills.

Thank you for watching tonight's #GoldenGlobes! We hope you had fun, congrats to all the winners, and we will see you all next year! pic.twitter.com/Ff6tal0u2F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

As reported by AP, this Golden Globes ceremony was split between two avenues with Amy Poehler hosting at the Beverly Hilton in California and Tina Fey hosting at the Rainbow Room in New York. The two were joined by an array of presenters as winners were announced via Zoom, with an early glitch when winner Daniel Kaluuya's audio went silent at first, then perked up enough for him to talk. Award winners picked up their trophies virtually. The funniest thing was when nominees were attending the ceremony from their homes their kids and house pets also attended the event. Like King's dog was made a surprise star for his appearance.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

This arrangement was done due to the on-going Covid pandemic, which has halted every industry, and the media & entertainment industry was also affected by it. Though technology has opened up different avenues and platforms which has changed the exhibition and distribution aspects of cinema. When the Globes decided to go bicoastal earlier in February, just days before showtime, production designer Brian Stonestreet pivoted like never before on stage and for their small, in-person — and masked — audiences. He said this work has funnily given him a little bit more freedom in terms of scenery.

Minari wins Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/486jld6AIz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

