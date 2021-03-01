Karamo Brown Steps Into Ryan Seacrest's Shoes To Host Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet

Taking over Ryan Seacrest's position as host at the 78th Golden Globes for E! Entertainment, Emmy- nominated host Karamo Brown filled up the coveted spot. Brown hosted the live telecast of the red carpet that Seacrest had been doing for the past 14 years. Ryan Seacrest announced his exit from the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet on February 4, 2021.

Who hosted the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet event?

Clad in his Burberry tux and Louboutin shoes, Karamo Brown took up the opportunity to host the Golden Globes' red carpet. Since Ryan Seacrest announced his exit after 14 years of hosting the award shows' red carpet, Karamo Brown took over as the host. He danced as he invited viewers to watch the live telecast of the Golden Globes 2021's red carpet event.

In an emotional message for fans, Karamo Brown shared his struggles on his Instagram account. He wrote about his struggles from seven years ago when he would juggle between a full-time job, raising two kids all by himself, and taking hosting classes. As Brown refused to give up on his dreams, he shared that seven years later now, he is a celebrated Emmy- nominee, host for other shows, and was happy to have the honour of hosting the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet.

Karamo Brown told his followers and all the people who read his post, to not give up on their dreams. He wrote motivating statements like, "Your time is coming", "Believe in yourself" and "Your dreams will come true". Karamo Brown stated that he was crying as he wrote the post.

Why did Ryan Seacrest step down as host?

The 78th Golden Globes' red carpet event went live at 6:30 p.m. EST on February 28, 2021. This year Ryan Seacrest took a step back from hosting as he wanted to venture out and take up new projects. On February 4, Seacrest took to his Instagram account to share the news.

In his caption, Ryan Seacrest explained that he wanted to "move on to new adventures". He said he would miss the whole crew and his partner Giuliana Rancic. Giuliana commented on his post saying she would celebrate him and all the great memories they made together. She also said, "You are truly one-of-a-kind...what an honour it’s been hosting alongside you".

