Chrissy Teigen Embarks On A Backyard Camping Adventure With Family

Chrissy Teigen evidently does not shy away from sharing some of her best moments with her family on social media. The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and celebrity chef, Chrissy Teigen recently took to her social media and shared her entire family having an adventurous experience of camping in the backyard. Chrissy Teigen could be seen with her husband John Legend, daughter Luna and mother Vilailuck. Chrissy Teigen and John Legends son Miles was seen absent from the backyard camping night.

Chrissy Teigen's backyard camping

It’s on. Thank you @yashar for our head lamps and lanterns! pic.twitter.com/Op6m28lP6k — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

Chrissy Teigen shared a number of photos on both Instagram stories and Twitter, where her family could be seen getting the camping experience int heir backyard itself. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna and Vilailuck could be seen comfortable in their tent wearing headlamps as they posed adorably in front of the camera. In the second photo, Chrissy Teigen could be seen posing with her daughter Luna as she played around with her toys. Check out the photo below -

best night ever already, really pic.twitter.com/e4aBVuZWAt — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

On her Instagram stories, Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her reading spooky stories for Luna. Chrissy was reading out the book Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, which she revealed that her mother would read her too when she was younger through an Instagram story video. Chrissy Teigen could be seen wearing the headlamp as she read out the scary story for Luna. Earlier Chrissy Teigen had asked if anyone in LA had a lantern she could use to go for backyard camping on Twitter.

does anyone in the LA area have a not-gas lantern I can borrow? will give a book and a cast iron. tryin to go camping in my backyard tonight and John sent my REI delivery to nyc because he's useless — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2020

