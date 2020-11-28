Chrissy Teigen is known for her modelling career and her television appearances. It is Chrissy Teigen's birthday today, that is November 28. A lot of her fans are often curious about her lifestyle and her personal life. Get to know your favourite model via answers to these FAQs about her.

Chrissy Teigen's personal life

On the occasion of Chrissy Teigen's birthday, here's everything you need to know about the supermodel. She was born in Delta in Utah. Chrissy Teigen's parents relocated to Snohomish, Washington as soon as she was born. Her mother Vilailuck was from Thailand while her father Ron is of Norwegian descent. Chrissy Teigen's parents separated when she was 15 and her mother moved back to Thailand. However, Pepper Thai aka Vilailuck now lives with Chrissy and her husband John.

Later in 2013, Chrissy married John Legend after dating him for four long years. The couple had first met in 2006 while they were shooting for the song Stereo Love in which she played the role of his love interest. Chrissy Teigen's family consists of them, her mother Pepper and their 2 children, Luna and Miles. She helped the couple raise their two children while she lived with them. John Legend's wife was expecting their third child in 2020 but she suffered a stillbirth recently.

Chrissy Teigen on the work front

Chrissy made her debut as a model on the game show Deal or No Deal in the first season. She later appeared in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2010 and was known as the Rookie of the year. Chrissy appeared in many cooking shows like Cookies & Cocktails and Snack off. She was also the judge in America's Top Model in 2012 and 2015. Chrissy published a book called Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which was one of the best selling books in New York.

She also featured in the game Need For Speed: The run as the character Nikkie Blake. She was last seen in Chrissy's Court, Ellen's Game of Games and gave voice in The Simpsons. She featured in many songs of husband John Legend like All of Me, which was dedicated to her. She also featured in Love Me Now, Preach and Wild. Chrissy Teigen's net worth according to Forbes is $75 Million and she is said to be one of the highest-paid models in the world.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

