Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Got Paid In Early Modelling Days, Shares Pictures

Model Chrissy Teigen is quite active on social media and her posts are often accompanied with witty captions. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her early modelling days. She also has written a lengthy caption wherein she has described the struggles she has faced when she was an aspiring model. Scroll to see the pictures and know more about Chrissy Teigen's early modelling days.

Chrissy Teigen's modelling photos

Chrissy has shared a series of pictures dressed in varied swimwear from an event she modelled for. In the caption of the post, she wrote how she was only paid $200 per show which would be reduced further after deducting the agency's fees. She has said that her days from the Miami fashion week felt like the Paris Coutour Week back then.

Describing her experience, Teigen has also written that they would have to wait for five to six hours before she would get the chance to be seen. Furthermore, she jokingly called herself class C Naomi Campbell as well. She also added that she would order enough at the fashion event which would last her for the week and would also have to share a bedroom with five other girls.

Chrissy Teigen's photos garnered over 950K likes within hours of uploading and are still counting. Several of her fans have compared her face to her daughter Luna's. While many have commented that she looks like Selena Gomez. Check their reactions below:

The model's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares photos of her children and husband John Legend on Instagram. Earlier than this, she shared pictures of her date night with husband John. She is seen wearing a green tasselled dress and jas teamed it up with an oversized coat. She is also wearing a pair of black stilettos. Whereas John is wearing a trenchcoat and a painted shirt.

According to a report by Independent.co.uk, Chrissy and John met when the former featured in John's music video as his lover. John also tried to break up with her due to the stressful schedule of his tours. This star couple has been married for eight years now and also have two children together.

