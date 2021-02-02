What Time Does Black Beach Release On Netflix? All About The Raúl Arévalo Starrer

The Spanish language action flick named Black Beach is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 3, 2021. Check out the release time of this Spanish adventure drama movie according to the different time zones. The plot of Black Beach is based around the life of Carlos who is a businessman helping to rescue a person who has been kidnapped by his former friend. The movie has been directed by Esteban Crespo, who has also been credited as the writer of the film along with David Moreno. The IMDb rating of the film stands at 5 out of 10 currently. The 1 hour and 50 minutes flick features actors like Raúl Arévalo as Carlos, Paulina García as Elena, Candela Peña as Alejandra, Claude Musungayi as Graham and others. Read on to know what time does Black Beach release on Netflix?

What time does Black Beach release on Netflix?

Black Beach release date is scheduled for February 3, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Black Beach release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Black Beach on Netflix on February 3, Wednesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Black Beach movie from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Black Beach will be available to watch at 9 am on February 3, 2021. The movie can be streamed on Netflix within a few hours from now. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about Black Beach movie on Netflix.

Black Beach movie on Netflix

This Spanish action flick is directed by Esteban Crespo, who is known for films like, Nadie tiene la culpa (2011), That Wasn't Me (2012) and Lala (2009). Actor Raúl Arévalo will be playing the lead character of Carlos in the film while Elena is played by Paulina García. Actor Raúl Arévalo is best known for his role in Summer Rain, which was directed by Antonio Banderas. Arévalo is also famous for his portrayal in the Spanish TV series called Compañeros for two seasons. While actress Paulina Garcia who is also seen as a pivotal character in the film is a Chilean beauty. Apart from being an actor, she is also a theatre director and a playwright. García made her debut on television with telenovela Los títeres (1984). She is known for her roles in films like Tres Noches de un sábado (2002), Cachimba (2004), Casa de remolienda (2007) and Gloria. (2013)

