Chrissy Teigen Shares John’s ‘secret Rehearsal’, Ends Up Getting 'scolded'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are both comfortably interactive and open when it comes to their personal lives and marriage. John has been vocal on several political issues and will also be performing at the inaugural function of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Chrissy Teigen, known to be active on Twitter as well, shared a couple of short videos of her husband’s rehearsal of the upcoming inaugural function and has ended up getting ‘scolded’ for doing so. Have a look at what happened along with her tweets.

Chrissy Teigen shares John’s ‘secret rehearsal’, gets ‘scolded’

Chrissy shared two short videos of her husband’s rehearsal, which showed band members ready to perform. She also wrote in the tweets of the videos about how excited she is of the performance. Little did she know that she was making a mistake by sharing those videos, as John’s performance was at the inaugural was supposed to remain as a surprise for everyone. She then revealed in another tweet revealing to everyone that the performance was supposed to be a ‘surprise’ and she ended up getting ‘scolded’ for sharing the videos of the rehearsal.

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

She also jokingly told her followers in the tweet to “act surprised”, now that the ‘secret’ was out, ending her tweet by saying “I’m crying”. Chrissy Tiegen is known to remain closely associated with John’s work and is seen often seen travelling with him. She frequently posts on her various social media handles, with many of those posts being dedicated to her husband and children. However, her latest posts on Twitter seem to have backfired on her. John Legend is one of the many artists who will be performing at the inaugural. Lady Gaga will be performing at the event as well, according to Daily Mail.

LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

The inaugural will be taking place on January 20 in the West Front of the United States Capitol Hill. Among other celebrities who will be present in the event are Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and others. Chrissy has accompanied John for this event and will be seen by his side.

