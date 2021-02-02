Chrissy Teigen Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Deets While On A Date Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most famous American models who has a massive fan following of more than 33 million on social media. Recently, she has shared a clip of a rather amusing wardrobe malfunction she suffered during a date with her husband John Legend. Let’s have a look at how Chrissy Teigen revealed the hilarious secret about her dress on her date night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s date night secret

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of her stunning photos while she was ready to go on a date with her husband John Legend. She can be seen wearing a shimmering green fringe dress paired with a black blazer. She can also be seen holding a black clutch to go with her stunning green attire. In some of the photos, both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can be seen posing for the camera together and looking all set for their date night together. As she posted these stunning pictures, she even gave a glimpse of her wardrobe malfunction that happened during her date night.

According to an article by People, Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of her in her Instagram story in which she can be seen showing how she suffered from a wardrobe malfunction and decided to hide it by wearing a black blazer on it. She took the picture when she went to the restroom during their dinner date. She showed how the zipper on the side of the dress was torn and she held her finger on the lips to urge her fans not to reveal this to anybody.

Chrissy Teigen's photos

Chrissy Teigen also posted a series of her sizzling bikini looks from her days of Miami fashion week. She also stated in the caption how she used to wait for five to six hours sitting on the floor and waiting for the money from the agency. She even added a few instances of her old times that included booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool and mentioned how excited she was to meet the C-class Naomi Campbell. She further added a few more memories about her struggle and how she managed to have dinner when the show’s money would disappear with the agency fees.

