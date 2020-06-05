Chrissy Teigen Shares Pictures Of ‘breakfast Burritos’ Before Turning To Spring Cleaning

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. The couple have been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. In her latest social media post, Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of her kids disguised as a burrito. Check out the adorable picture shared on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen’s photos

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a picture of kids Luna and Miles rolled up into a blanket. In the social media post, Chrissy Teigen called them ‘breakfast burritos’. Luna, 4, and 2-year-old miles look adorable as they snuggle on the couch in the blanket.

In the picture, Chrissy Teigen's children have their entire body wrapped up in a blanket. Miles is wrapped up in a Sesame street blanket, while Luna has an Olaf from Frozen themed blanket. Luna has a mischievous expression on her face.

Chrissy Teigen has been quarantining in the lockdown with her husband John Legend and their kids. However, the COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them from entertaining their fans and having some fun. The two have been very active on social media and have been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine.

Chrissy Teigen has been documenting all the big and small details about her time in quarantine. Last month, she shared a few pictures of her son’s second birthday party. However, a few months back she shared a picture of her doing some spring cleaning. She mentioned that she has been cleaning her ‘box of costumes’, with the help of her kids.

In the picture, Chrissy Teigen is seen wearing fruit had while holding a multi-coloured costume in her hand. Her daughter is seen wearing a cane hat, while her son seems to be far from the action. While posting the picture online, Chrissy Teigen mentioned that she was catching up on some “costume box spring cleaning”. [sic] Fans of Chrissy Teigen have showered the picture with likes and shared hilarious comments.

Chrissy Teigen’s family has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Legend gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during the lockdown. He stated that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children.

