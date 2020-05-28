Chrissy Teigen Enjoys A Family Picnic With Husband John Legend And Her Kids Amid Lockdown

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. The couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. Chrissy Teigen, in her latest social media post, mentioned that the family of four is having a picnic. Check out the video shared by Chrissy Teigen on her social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family picnic

Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and stated that her family was having a picnic dinner. In the video, Chrissy Teigen sat beside her daughter Luna who was engrossed in eating her dinner. Her son Miles sat beside his father, singer John Legend who smiled at the camera fondly.

In the video, Chrissy Teigen asks her children if the like their dinner to which Miles adorably gives an approving nod. Towards the end of the video, Luna can be heard saying that the food is ‘yummy’ and nods when Chrissy Teigen asks her if she liked her food.

In another video, Chrissy Teigen experiments with some filters as she shows off her picnic spot. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sat in the backyard for the picnic dinner. Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna can be heard saying that she wants the filters to work on her face. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family looked adorable as they enjoyed their time in the lockdown.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids, Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them from entertaining their fans and having some fun time at their house. The couple has been very active on social media and has been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine.

The family got together to celebrate the second birthday of Miles. The toddler had a quarantine birthday filled with a lot of reptiles. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family celebrated a Sesame Street themed birthday party for miles. They all wore similar T-shirts to celebrate the day. Chrissy Teigen has often mentioned that her son loves cars and hence his birthday cake was race-car themed.

