Chrissy Teigen Reveals Three Unknown Facts About Herself; Check It Out

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram account and revealed three unknown facts about herself. Chrissy Teigen in her latest social media post spoke about three things that she is passionate about. However, she revealed that not many people know about her love for those three things. Check out some unknown Chrissy Teigen’s facts that she has shared.

Chrissy Teigen’s facts

Her love for football

Chrissy Teigen mentioned that she loved ball sports before she began her career as a model. In the post she wrote: ‘a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started, I was well on my way to discovering my passion for ball sports, mainly football. Life was consumed by what they call “the love of the game” - you really don’t comprehend the phrase fully unless you too are immersed in what is no longer just a game. It’s life. Restful nights were hard to come by, as my feet would constantly jingle underneath the covers, constantly thinking of the next great play, the next hook, the next trick I’d make around my opponent. Only mere minutes in the day were reserved for not-football thought, a quick laugh for my child, a moment of forgetting my keys. But every other minute was a breath, an inherent need for the field. It hurts to even think about such a passion lost but maybe one day in another life we can meet again.’ [sic]

Chrissy Teigen’s love for dance

Chrissy Teigen in another post mentioned that she ‘lived and breathed’ dance before she started modelling. She wrote, ‘A lot of people don’t know this but before all this started, I basically lived and breathed what you guys would call dance but I would call movement captured in time. Every day was built for the gyration of hips, limbs akimbo, heartbeats changing from merely keeping your blood flowing to creating new rhythms to the beat that is music. Every movement became a game of beauty, competing against only your own mind and the limits and of your limbs alone. The dance was all encompassing. Nothing else mattered. I had ears for nothing else. The passion was strong and unhinged, like a honeybee in a small glass wagon. Maybe one day in another life we will meet again.’ [sic]

Chrissy's love for rap

Chrissy Teigen mentioned that when she was younger, rap was merely a source of entertainment for her. However, she grew passionate about it and was discovering her talent for rap. She shared a video with the post and mentioned that the song in the video is the song that she has written.

She wrote in her Instagram post: ‘A lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka “rap” music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself. The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter’s night. But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before. Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar - a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT. there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again.’

