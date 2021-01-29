Who Is Adam Woolard? Get To Know Hannah Brown's Rumoured Model Boyfriend

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular and widely watched shows globally. Former Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown was seen with model Adam Woolard over the weekend in Los Angeles. Brown was previously engaged to contestant and country singer Jed Wyatt when she had famously given him the final rose in the Season 15 finale. The couple called it quits shortly after the show went off the air. In her most recent video on YouTube, she had mentioned the type of guy she's looking for.

She had said on the video, "I want a man, not a boy, who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me. But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date." Here is more about who is Adam Woolard.

Who is Adam Woolard? Get to know Hannah Brown's boyfriend

Adam Woolard is evidently much more than what meets the eye. The model is a pretty well-educated hunk with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance. He has also earned an MBA and is currently working as a private client sales director for men's luxury fashion label, Greg Lauren. Woolard has also worked as a banker for several banks, one of which is Avenue Bank. From his Instagram bio, we could also tell that he is a Meditation/Lifestyle coach. Apart from this, he is also signed to multiple top modelling agencies as seen from his multiple appearances on Instagram feeds of Campbell Agency and Work Talent Agency. As for his acting career, his most notable work was his appearance in the ad for eHarmony.

Aside from his professional stance, the model is also known to be an avid volunteer. He was recently volunteering frequently at several organisations like Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee a d Habitat for Humanity. According to Page Six, he most recently became a part of the Christian-based organisation's Homeowner Selection Committee, which "reviews applications for Habitat's homeownership program."

