Rachael Kirkconnel: Is The Bachelor Contestant Racist? Old Tweets Resurface To Taunt Model

Everything was going well and rosy for Rachael Kirkconnel on The Bachelor until a horrifying rumour from the past came back to pull her down to reality. Up until now, viewers were sure that Rachael would win the show as Matt James had chosen her as the number one contender out of the 37 girls in the recent episode. Someone who was allegedly bullied by Rachael stormed to TikTok to rip off her Miss Goody two shoe image. Here are the details.

Is Rachael Kirkconnel racist?

Alongside the premiere of The Bachelor, another much-talked-about news that circulated the Internet was of Rachael the Bachelor being racist. According to Heavy report, TikTok user under the name of Maddy Bierster made a video of Rachael with Matt on the show and added the caption, "Girlieeee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???"

Furthermore, she posted a series of other videos that included screenshots of her chat with various classmates sharing their own personal stories of being bullied by Rachael and her friends' group, who were reportedly relentlessly racist. Soon enough, a friend of Rachel named Haley Harrison came to her defence on Twitter only to disappear in thin air moments later when her racist tweets resurfaced on the Internet as well.

If that wasn't enough, a user by the name of Feminist Mama started digging up more dirt on Rachael as she began to share screenshots of some problematic Reddit posts that Rachael liked. One post was of a woman posing in front of a Confederate flag while the other was of two women wearing the MAGA hat, which led many to believe that Rachael may be more conservative than what meets the eye. Rachael has yet to comment on these accusations but looks like the trolling won't stop anytime soon. Meanwhile, fans of the show are in two minds whether to tune into the next episode as they "don't want to support a racist." Check out the Twitter reaction -

I’m truly debating on whether or not I’m gonna tune into the show tomorrow. I’m not really interested in watching racist MAGA Rachael get showered with gift on her date with a black man. Doesn’t feel right.#TheBachelor #BachelorNation — BachelorObsessed (@BachelorObsess1) February 1, 2021

Idk how i feel about tonights episode... since its the start of black history month & rachael who has been exposed to be hella problematic aka racist gets that 1:1 date with matt and she will be centered today. I just feel like producers did that on purpose. #TheBachelor — LatinasTalkTheBachelor (@LatinasTalkBach) February 1, 2021

As seen in the preview, it seems like Rachael is going to enjoy a one-on-one date with Matt next week and may also go onto becoming a winner as Matt seems to have taken quite the interest in her. The Bachelor spoilers are definitely not sitting well with the viewers as they're threatening to unfollow the show.

