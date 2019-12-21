Chrissy Teigen To Produce Documentary All About French Fries

Chrissy Teigan, the American model and television personality revealed that she is all set to produce a documentary with the title Fries! The movie via her Suits and Thai Production. The production whose released date has still not been announced would explore the world of french fries. The co-host of Lip Sync Battle revealed that she always knew that her love for french fries and years of experience in the field were destined to serve a higher purpose.

Would feature food experts

The documentary which would explore the french fries universe, would see prestigious food gurus, including chef Eric Ripert, podcast presenter and author Malcolm Gladwell, and the founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink, Dave Arnold. They will also be joined by other celebrities from the world of farmers and scientists. The documentary which would spill secrets about the world’s favourite side dish would also feature Teigen herself. Along with Teigen, companies Zero Point Zero and Unilever entertainment will co-produce the documentary and will be financed by the food company Sir Kensington's. Talking about the experience, she said that she loved working with this amazing team and sharing their findings.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were recently seen at a dinner party hosted by Kris Jenner. During the party, Kris Jenner regarded the couple as the worst dinner guests. Kris whispered the line to her phone while she was capturing the moment. But there is more to it the statement than one can hear. In a video shared by Kris Jenner in her Instagram stories, we can see Chrissy Teigen and John Legend making out in many areas of Kris’s house. At first, we can see John Legend rolling his pants down while Chrissy Teigen is lying in the bed. After this, we can see John getting in the bed and kissing Chrissy. Shortly after it the video transitions to the closet of Kris Jenner where the couple was seen rolling on the floor and knocking into bags and just barely missing the mirror. After this, Kris is seen asking both John and Chrissy what is happening. She was still capturing, but by the end of the video, we can see Chrissy and John sitting in Kris’s own bathtub and taking a break from all the thing they just did.

