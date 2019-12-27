Chrissy Teigen: List Of Awards And Achievements That She Has Won So Far

Chrissy Teigen is known for her constant acts of activism and her appearance in several television shows. She was first introduced to the public in 2010 in a sports illustrated magazine where she began her career as a model. Later on, she went on to host Lip sync battle with LL Cool J. she was born in Delta, Utah her mother is of Thai descent and father of Norwegian descent.

Chrissy Teigen all you need to know about the American Model

For 2007-2008 she appeared on the pilot and season one of the show Deal or No deal as a Holder of the case. In 2011 she was seen in Cookies and Cocktails, it was in 2012 and 2015 that she made it to America's top model as the Judge of the show for two episodes. In 2013 she also appeared in Model Employee as the host for eight episodes. In 2013 and 2014 she was seen on The View as the co-host for two episodes.

She went on to appear in Amy Schumer’s show Inside Amy Schumer as herself. She was also seen on snack off as the judge of the show for eighteen episodes. Later on, she appeared on Ridiculousness and the getaway for one episode each as herself. She appeared as the co-host for over one hundred and fifty episodes for the show Fab Life. She also was the co-host in 2015 for Lip sync battle for eighty-four episodes. In 2017, she appeared on the popular show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In 2018 she voiced the invisible woman for the film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. She also went onto voice herself in an episode for the Simpsons. Back in 2011 she also voiced Nikki Blake a character from the popular video game Need for speed. She was also seen in several music videos including All Of Me by her husband John Legend.

