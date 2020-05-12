Chrissy Teigen has been inspiring her fans by displaying her culinary skills on her social media handle. The actress has made it her goal to not only inspire the masses but also keep them entertained. Chrissy Teigen's various posts on Instagram have also been quite popular among fans. With all that said now, here are some of Chrissy Teigen's best IGTV videos that you must check out. Read on to know more:

Chrissy Teigen's best IGTV videos that you must check out

Chrissy Teigen's IGTV videos have been extra special. The actress has four of them in total. They comprise of videos of her baby's first freeze-dried ice cream to the easiest peeling egg and much more. The food connoisseur has ensured to include food even in her IGTV videos.

Chrissy Teigen's videos also include the Wedding of Chloe and Nosh. In case you did not know, they are Luna’s (Chrissy Teigen's daughter) two favorite stuffed animals and Teigen arranged a full wedding for them. The video is very adorable. She also had her first-ever IGTV video that was titled, This week’s guest on Trailer Talk.

