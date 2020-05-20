Chrissy Teigen Teaches Fans How To Bake Pizza Crust In Three Ways; See Recipe Inside

Chrissy Teigen is one of the biggest celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to release her cookbook. Chrissy Teigen now focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Throwback Pictures Back From Her Modelling Days; Take A Look

Pizza is something that most people love to eat. It is one of the most beloved food items across the world. While the love for pizza is not getting any less, Chrissy Teigen has come up with three interesting ways in which one can switch the usual pizza crust.

Chrissy Teigen teaches you to make pizza crusts in three ways:

Toppings for the pizza that will be needed:

Pizza Sauce as per the size

Alfredo sauce

Pesto sauce

Mozzarella cheese shredded

Parmesan cheese shaved

Meat if you want to add any

Red onions

Olives

Green Peppers

Mushrooms

Additionally, you can also drop any other toppings that you would like

ALSO READ | When Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pulled Each Other's Legs On Twitter

Recipe for Chrissy Teigen’s matzo or tortilla crust pizza:

For the matzo or tortilla base pizza, preheat the oven to 400°F While the oven is heating up, choose your base Spread a generous amount of pizza sauce on your base Add the vegetables and other toppings that you want on your pizza Take the pizza and place it on a parchment paper on a baking tray Bake the cheesy pizza in the oven for about 10-12 minutes and it is done

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Recipe for Chrissy Teigen’s cauliflower crust pizza:

Preheat the oven to about 400°F Grate a medium to large-sized cauliflower with the help of a box grater While you do so, boil some water on high heat in a large skillet Now, add the grated cauliflower to the water and let it steam for about 5 minutes Make sure that you spread out the cauliflower well and keep the heat to medium flame Take the cauliflower off the stove and drain the water from it Put it on a dry towel and gently squeeze it to remove any excess water Add the dried cauliflower into a bowl and throw in some mozzarella cheese, salt, pepper, eggs, garlic powder and onion powder Mix this dough well and spread it onto a parchment paper Bake the crust in the oven for roughly 20 minutes until the edges are brown and golden Top the crust with some pizza sauce, your favourite toppings and cheese Let it bake in the oven for another 10-12 minutes Now, you low-carb pizza with the cheesy goodness is ready to be relished

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.