Chrissy Teigen’s Throwback Pictures Back From Her Modelling Days; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen is among the most popular celebrities today. A few years ago, she was one of the biggest swimsuit models. She has always been vocal against body-shaming and is a role model for girls all over the world.

However, Chrissy Teigen has now left modelling and has been focusing on her culinary website. She even has her line of merchandise named after it. She still regularly posts pictures from her modelling days on her social media. Take a look.

Chrissy Teigen’s throwback pictures

Chrissy Teigen shared this picture with her fans to mark the 10th anniversary since her debut on the ramp. She shared this picture of herself dressed in a gorgeous white swimsuit. Chrissy Teigen has also donned white hoop earrings and hand bracelets.

Chrissy Teigen shared this picture of her posing on her social media. From the looks of it, the picture was shot for a photoshoot. Chrissy is giving some major posing lessons as she donned a black swimsuit and sported smokey eye makeup.

Chrissy Teigen looked so different a few years ago and this picture is proof of the same. One can spot a different eye coloured Chrissy Teigen with kohl in her eyes. She is sporting a polka-dotted green swimsuit in the picture.

The former model posted this gorgeous picture of herself a few days ago on social media. In this picture, Chrissy Teigen is sporting an all-black avatar. However, it is her long, thick and brown tresses that take away all the attention.

