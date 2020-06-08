Chrissy Teigen Throws An Extravagant Tea Party For Her Kids Amid Lockdown

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. The couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. Chrissy Teigen, in her latest social media post, mentioned that she had thrown a Tea Party for her daughter and her friend. Check out Chrissy Teigen’s photos and videos enjoying the party.

Chrissy Teigen’s family

Chrissy Teigen had revealed that she will be throwing a tea party for her kids a few days back. She revealed that she held the Tea party in her background and also invited her daughter’s friend to the party. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna was dressed in a white floral dress for the event. Chrissy Teigen herself wore a peach coloured dress. John Legend also wore a pink and white coloured suit for the occasion.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that the girls had pizza and tea for the main course, while there were cookies for the desert as well. Chrissy Teigen brought out floral cutlery for the event. There were two small tents in the middle of the backyard for the girls to retire. Chrissy Teigen mentioned that it was very windy outside.

Chrissy Teigen even revealed that the tea party was a disaster and that her pizza did not turn out to be the way she expected. She stated that her daughter Luna was cold due to the wind and that her friend wanted to eat macaroni and cheese. Chrissy Teigen also shared a video of her son Miles waving at a helicopter. Chrissy Teigen’s family also managed to get an adorable picture together from the tea party. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids, Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles. The couple has been very active on social media and showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine.

