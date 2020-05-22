Chrissy Teigen Twins With Her Kids In These Instagram Pictures

Chrissy Teigen is an American supermodel, author and celebrated television personality. She is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 29.8 million followers on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen often shares photos of her family, friends and other celebrities on social media. She is quite attached to her children Luna and Miles. Here we have compiled some of Chrissy Teigen's most adorable pictures where the supermodel can be seen twinning with her kids. Have a look.

Chrissy Teigen twins with her kids

Chrissy Teigen shares funny captions and videos on her Instagram feed. She shared a family picture with her husband John Legend and daughter Luna. While Legend is clicking the selfie, Chrissy Teigen is giving a peck on his forehead. On the other hand, Luna is making weird faces. The mother-daughter duo has donned a similar looking outfit featuring vivid floral and leafy pattern. In the caption accompanying her picture, Chrissy Teigen is describing her daughter's funny expressions, which seems that she is yelling, "Gross, Mumma".

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself in a body-hugging outfit featuring the green avocado print. The author is holding her daughter Luna in her arms, who wore the similarly printed dress. Luna is looking somewhere else, while her mother is smiling at her. In the caption accompanying the post, Chrissy Teigen revealed that was the last day of cookbook shooting.

Chrissy Teigen shared a merry photo on Instagram with her family members. The picture is a part of the Christmas celebrations in which everyone has donned red and white striped jumpsuits. It also features baby Luna sitting on her father's shoulders. They all are standing in front of a large and gorgeous Christmas tree and are looking right into the camera. As Chrissy Teign shared the picture a few days after the celebrations, she mentioned in the caption that the festival was not over yet. Take a look at her photo.

The Teigen family is shelling out major twinning goals in their similar t-shirts. John Legend, Miles, Luna and Chrissy Teigen have donned plain white shirts featuring cartoons and paired them with pants or jeans. While the kids look comparatively sleepy in their parents’ arms, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are posing gracefully for their quirky family photo. Moreover, Teigen dropped a hilarious caption alongside her picture describing how she felt as if they were running a daycare centre. Take a look at her Instagram post.

