Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from their relationship. However, they have always managed to remain their fans’ favourite couple. The duo reportedly parted their ways in October 2019. But they have been shelling out co-parenting goals for their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster. According to reports, Kylie Jenner praised Scott by calling her a great dad and she wanted him in Stormi’s life. We have listed some of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s most memorable moments for you to recall. Take a look.

Jenner and Scott holding hands at Coachella

During the initial phase of their relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted holding hands Coachella. According to a report, it was not their first date but it went out well for the duo. In some of the fan photos, they were holding hands while roaming the grounds of the popular music festival. As per reports, people implied that their flirtation was deliberate to make Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga envious. However, Scott and Jenner’s chemistry was unmatchable.

According to a report, Kylie Jenner opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Travis Scott. She disclosed that after Coachella, she spontaneously joined him on his tour. It happened because the duo liked each other.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at a NBA game

The duo sat at the courtside at an NBA playoff game. According to reports, an eyewitness revealed that they were holding hands and cuddling. Some of them also added that Jenner was kissing him and they looked like a couple, who did not let go of each other during the whole match.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott PDA Has Tyga Jealous: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott showed some PDA during a NBA Playoff… https://t.co/1xzQFbNROT pic.twitter.com/1uSYUKx2jF — feli erik (@feli_erik) April 26, 2017

Kylie Jenner joined Scott on his tour

When Kylie Jenner joined Travis Scott joined on his tour in May 2017, the duo spent a lot of time knowing each other. As per a report, Jenner revealed a magazine that their connection was organic. They would travel around random cities. She also said that they were not going out as Kylie and Travis. However, they would walk down the street for hours in Cleveland and no one would bother them. Soon reports started revealing that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were getting serious about each other.

Kylie just packed up and went on tour with Travis after their *second* date, so next time you feel weird about texting your crush first... remember that https://t.co/RHKnZx6oRr pic.twitter.com/qEPi1Ztown — Stephanie Talmadge (@srtalmadge) July 17, 2018

