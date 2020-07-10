Chrissy Teigen Would Eat At McDonald's To Cut Down Costs During Her Early Days

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular models in America. She is also widely noted for hosting some of the most popular and most-watched tv shows like Lip Sync Battle among others. Chrissy Teigen also has a massive fan following on Instagram and she is widely noted for unique fashion sense and style. However, many are unaware that the model had some financial struggles during her early stages of career. In an interview with a fashion magazine, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she ate at McDonald's in order to save money during the initial stages of career.

Chrissy Teigen ate at McDonald's to save money

Chrissy Teigen, in the interview, shared that she did not own any credit cards and the model did not even have a bank account during her early years of working. Known to be one of the highest-paid models, according to a leading fashion magazine, Chrissy Teigen has appeared on the cover of several popular magazines, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in the year 2014.

The actor is known for her cookbooks that grabbed widespread attention and the model has time and again published several cookbooks that also include some tips about cooking. Scrolling the model's Instagram, Teigen also shares several cooking videos on her social media platforms. Reportedly, Chrissy Teigen's career started when she was aged 18 and a photographer discovered the model. According to reports, as Chrissy Teigen started to face issues when her modelling gigs were interfering with her modelling career, she quit and relocated to Miami in order to pursue modelling.

Reportedly, the model used to stay with other models in an apartment and living paycheck to paycheck. In the interview, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she used to eat at McDonald's in order to cut costs. Reportedly, the model shared that she knew the exact costs along with the tax to buy Mcdouble and fries.

Chrissy Teigen has delivered some of the memorable performances throughout her career in Hollywood. She has been a part of several tv shows, music videos and video games. The model has been a part of many of John Legend's songs including Stereo, All Of Me and Love Me Now. She also voiced for the popular video game, Need For Speed: The Run aka NFS.

