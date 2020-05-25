Chrissy Teigen's Most-liked Posts On Instagram That Fans Must Check Out

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen is a widely known face in the Hollywood industry. Known for her funny, charming, and witty personality, the model does not leave a stone unturned when it comes to showcasing her funny and humorous side. The Lip Sync Battle host has time and again entertained her fans with her humorous posts.

Chrissy Teigen is an avid social media user and never fails to mesmerise the audience with every post that she shares. From sharing cooking videos and tips to some stunning pictures of herself, she has got it all covered. With all that said now, here are some of Chrissy Teigen's photos that have grabbed huge attention and likes:

Chrissy Teigen's most-liked Instagram photos

Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing some of the most hilarious tweets and posts. She recently shared a post on Instagram that features her and her child. With over 1.689,588 likes, what grabbed the most attention was the hilarious caption she shared. Chrissy Teigen can be seen flaunting a floral printed long casual dress and she has tied her hair in a high bun. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Reveals Three Unknown Facts About Herself; Check It Out

Chrissy Teigen's captions are something fans enjoy a lot. The picture showcases her in some bold attire and looks. Chrissy Teigen opted for a black body-hugging one-piece and she opted for a black hairband and left her hair open in the picture. With over 1,070,036 likes, she shared a caption mentioning her looks when she wants to talk to John about getting another pet in the house.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Vs John Legend: Who Is Handling The Quarantine Better?

Chrissy Teigen spends a lot of time with her kids. She shared a picture of her and her kids on her laps posing alongside a beach. Chrissy Teigen can be seen flaunting a black swimsuit and tied her hair high in a bun style and completed her look by wearing a hairband and pair off sunglasses. The adorable picture received over 1,065,901 likes on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Memorable Christmas Celebration Photos

Here is yet another adorable picture shared by Chrissy Teigen that received many likes. She can be seen sitting on the stairs along with her daughter and her daughter styling her coat. The model can be seen wearing a peach-punk coloured outfit and her daughter can be seen donning a zebra-printed cute dress and completed her look with an adorable bow. The picture received over 1,182,875 likes. Check out the picture shared.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.